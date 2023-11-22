A Brave New World of Work: What will the 9-5 Look Like by 2053?

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch on College Street in Northampton, is at the forefront of understanding what the labour market will look like in the near future and how technology and AI will reshape and redefine how we work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch on College Street in Northampton, is at the forefront of understanding what the labour market will look like in the near future and how technology and AI will reshape and redefine how we work.

The jobs market is ever-changing, but never has it moved as quickly and as fluidly as it does today. Many jobs which didn’t even exist 10 years ago , are now commonplace - smartphone app developer, social media manager, SEO specialist, drone pilot – all roles that were unheard of at the turn of the millennium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against this rapid evolution backdrop, research from experts in the Institute for the Future in 2019 found up to 85% of the jobs that today’s college students will have in 11 years haven’t been invented yet.

Pete Taylor, Gi Group UK

So, how do you prepare for a job that doesn’t even exist yet? MD at Gi Group, which operates 26 branches across the UK, Pete Taylor, shares his opinion on how the labour market is evolving at an unprecedented pace and shares insight for employers and candidates alike into what he thinks the world of work will be like 30 years from now.

“The advancement of technology, automation and AI is a hot topic at the moment, sparking concerns about the influence it will have on the future of jobs. Undeniably it will have an impact, but maybe not the robots taking over the world a lot of people are concerned about!

“Instead, we expect to see traditional job roles transforming and new ways of working emerge. Essentially the future of work will be dynamic and multifaceted. We will enter a skills-based economy, where it is more focused on skills and expertise rather than specific job titles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between now and 2027, businesses have predicted that 44% of workers’ core skills will be disrupted because technology is moving faster than companies can design and scale up their training programmes[2].

Pete added “As technologies such as AI become more prevalent in the workplace, we will see the administrative side of job roles potentially being taken away. Although this may sound scary, it will allow employees to work in harmony with technology to complete day-to-day tasks more efficiently, rather than entirely replacing them. However, this does mean that the type of skills in demand in the future will be different to what we have experienced before.

“Skills such as analytical and creative thinking are expected to be most desired, with leadership, social influence, curiosity and lifelong learning among other skills predicted to see growing demand. Essentially, it is traits that make us human, that enable us to relate and work with others, and get things done in the workplace, that can’t be performed by technology, that will be so important.

“For the future workers of today, if they’re unsure about what job roles will be available to them, focusing on skills which are very transferable, will be a sure way to keep them relevant and desired by employers.” Pete explained that when it comes to shaping the current workforce, this looks very different and raises new challenges for employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s predicted that six in 10 workers will require training on the job, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities.

“If businesses want to stay ahead of the changing market, keeping teams up-to-date with the latest technology advancements and ways of working with access to regular training will be incredibly important. However, this won’t follow the traditional notion of training as we currently know it, as this will too be advanced as it partners with new technologies. For example, we may see the rise of augmented reality headsets that will provide information in real-time to get the task in hand done.

“When thinking about the future of jobs, it’s often approached with a negative view that roles will be replaced with tech and the market will shrink. Yet, I believe it's quite the opposite. Opportunities for the future are only set to grow as new technologies open up new paths for the generations ahead of us. The key factor here is how businesses will respond to this, and what, if any, proactive steps they will take to prepare the workforce for the transformation that is fast approaching.”