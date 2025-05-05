Tariffs, Hollywood and the real complexity of global filmmaking

If ever there were an example of just how complex and international modern industry has become, it’s the film business.

From big-budget blockbusters to indie dramas, most productions today are stitched together across multiple countries. Casts and crews come from around the world. Scenes are filmed in diverse locations depending on landscapes, tax incentives or studio capacity. It's my understanding that even post-production can be outsourced internationally. In short, a film is rarely a product of one nation - it's a collaboration.

That’s what makes President Donald Trump’s proposed 100 per cent tariff on foreign-made movies so difficult to untangle. Practically speaking, it’s hard to define what counts as a “foreign” film when even US-backed productions shoot overseas or rely on international partners. The industry simply doesn’t follow neat national lines anymore.

Still, Trump’s broader concern shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand. Since the early 20th century, film has always carried power beyond entertainment - shaping perceptions, spreading ideas and reflecting national values. As such, it's not unreasonable to acknowledge that countries competing for influence may also use film as a strategic tool. That, in part, explains why nations around the world are investing heavily in their own movie industries.

Whether tariffs are the right response is another question entirely. But Trump’s move highlights a deeper issue: in a globalised creative economy, protecting domestic culture while remaining internationally competitive is a challenge that’s only getting harder.