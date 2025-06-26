50 years of Silverstone staff

Loyal staff at a thriving Northampton-based van and car leasing broker have clocked up 50 years of service between them.

The devoted team at Silverstone Leasing highly value the company culture at the award-winning company, and as a result, very few leave.

The longest serving person is Aby Mason, who joined the company just a few months after managing director Scott Norville set it up 13 years ago.

Aby has been office manager, leasing account manager and head of in-contract for Silverstone Leasing during her 12 years in post.

Silverstone Leasing team at the recent Silverstone Soccer fundraising event

Team leader Ryan Bishop will celebrate a decade at the company in 2026, with his counterpart Joe Francis just a few years behind, clocking up seven years’ service. Account manager Tom Bailey has been at Silverstone Leasing for four years.

Customer care manager Michelle Thompson has been in her role for three years, with her customer care executive Amber Thorpe starting as an apprentice in 2022 and working her way up ever since, winning the Special Recognition Award in the 2023 NNBN Awards, after being described as “one to watch”.

Joe said: “The team are the best thing about working at Silverstone Leasing. We’ve got a great culture, and so we don’t have many people leave, we’ve all been here for a good chunk of time.”

New additions, Joe Broxton, Joe Clark, Mandy Colby and Adam Greatrix have already praised the welcoming nature of the team. Ned Masalskas has recently joined as an apprentice.

Adam said: “I have always been surrounded by great people in every job I have worked in and Silverstone Leasing is no different, I feel welcome and at home here.”

The family run firm also sees Scott’s wife Sophie in charge of accounts and the duo hope that one day their two young sons will also follow in their footsteps.

Scott said: “For Silverstone Leasing it’s all about the team and the culture of the team. It’s what we do, day in, day out and it’s about treating the team as members of the family.

“This is a family run business, my wife looks after the books and makes sure everyone gets paid at the end of the month and I’m sure when my sons get to a certain age they’ll be coming on board as well. That family ethos runs deep in the veins of Silverstone Leasing and that’s what you see when you deal with Silverstone at any given point.”

Scott added: “It is not lost on me how fortunate this company is to have such a talented, dedicated and driven team. It was important to me when I started the business that my own values and morals would run throughout the whole company, and I am proud of all that we have created here together.

“The loyalty and hard work of the whole team is much appreciated, and I hope they know how much I value their efforts and friendship. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to achieve together.”

For more information about Silverstone Leasing or starting a career with the team, visit www.silverstoneleasing.com