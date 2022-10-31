50 years of inclusive employment celebrated at Northampton sign manufacturers

A Northampton signage design and manufacturing company recently celebrated 50 years of providing employment to individuals with disabilities.

Nordis Signs, located in Cornhill Close, has a workforce that is 85 percent disabled or with a long-term health condition, including any impairments to sight, hearing, mobility and learning.

To add to the success of the business, it was also highly commended in the ‘team of the year’ category at this month’s Highways Awards.

Councillor Graham Lawman and Councillor Lora Lawman attended the 50th anniversary celebration to show their support.

The company’s administrator Nathan Hubbard said: “I’ve never felt like a burden since joining Nordis, or stood out as someone unusual.

“I feel supported, which has allowed me to build my confidence, gain a more active social life, and the ability to travel on my own – all things I wasn’t comfortable with before.”

To celebrate the golden anniversary with its employees, the factory’s car park at Lodge Farm Industrial Estate was transformed with a marquee and stage.

A brass band played for the attendees, and “touching tributes” were shared by employees and their family members.

Jon Gardiner, a packer cleaner for Nordis, took the celebration as an opportunity to show off his hard work to his mother and sister.

Each colleague had an “inspiring story” to tell, with many sharing how “the sense of direction, purpose and independence they have achieved has outweighed any financial gain”.

General manager John Coombes says it was great to see everyone come together, and he was “proud” to hear the stories of employees – some of whom are nearing 40 years of service.

“Nordis has grown from strength to strength thanks to the hard work of our exceptional employees and loyal customer base,” said John.

Councillors Graham and Lora Lawman, and Phil Larratt were welcomed to the celebration.

Lady Susan Masham, who originally opened the factory in 1972, provided a video message sharing her early memories of Nordis embracing the disabled community in the county.

Cllr Lawman said: “Nordis is a remarkable success story, and I was honoured to be part of the celebration of 50 glorious years.

“It was fascinating to hear some of the stories from the committed and dedicated employees. Listening to what a difference it has made to their lives and allowing them to overcome adversity shows they are a real family unit.”

As North Northamptonshire’s highways portfolio holder, Cllr Lawman announced a new highways contract, which will see Nordis supported by the council for at least another seven years.

“The highest quality work they produce is noticed by every road user,” added Cllr Lawman. “We must recognise the investment and commitment they have put into the community, and they have been a hidden gem for too long.”

Cllr Larratt was in agreement that it was a great opportunity to champion the hard work of the employees and the “huge difference” the company makes to communities across the town and county.

“I look forward to seeing them continue to grow,” he said.

