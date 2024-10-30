50 years of Favell: Take a look at these 20 photos from Weston Favell Shopping Centre’s celebration of five decades

Situated outside Tesco, there were silent disco and karaoke areas, speeches were made and awards given out, and the original Wombles paid the centre a visit 50 years on.

Many members of the community gathered to celebrate the occasion, with lots dressed in 1970s-inspired clothing to honour the decade the shopping centre opened.

Centre manager Kevin Legg and the Mayor of Northampton Councillor Paul Joyce gave speeches, before marketing manager Zoe Butler handed out the Stars of Favell awards to people who go above and beyond to make a difference.

Kevin, dressed in a seventies-inspired outfit, reminisced about the centre over the decades and just how much it has evolved. He was proud to say that the lower mall is fully let for the first time in 15 years.

The Mayor looked back on when the lower mall had no shops at all, as he is a long-standing resident of Northampton and grew up alongside the centre.

He even went as far as to say that Weston Favell is “the most important shopping centre in Northampton” and described it as “in the DNA” of people who live in the eastern district – which is where he grew up.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre now attracts more than 100,000 visitors every single week, and hopes to continue going from strength to strength following this impressive milestone.

Take a look at these 20 photos from Weston Favell Shopping Centre’s celebration of five decades open…

1 . Happy 50th birthday to Weston Favell Shopping Centre The community came together to celebrate the impressive milestone on Tuesday (October 29), five decades to the exact date of when the centre first opened.

