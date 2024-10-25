50 years of Favell: Major bank pleased to confirm shopping centre presence until at least 2028

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A branch of a major bank and building society is pleased that they will remain located in Weston Favell Shopping Centre until at least 2028, as the community hub celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Francoise has been the senior branch manager at Weston Favell’s Nationwide for almost seven years – with another four years in a different role prior to that.

“We have a really good relationship with Kevin and the team,” Gareth told the Chronicle & Echo. “The shopping centre has evolved and Covid had a big impact. They’ve worked hard to bring in national and independent retailers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth described the “creative” use of the space, which he believes has been filled with a diverse range of outlets.

Weston Favell Nationwide's senior branch manager Gareth Francoise and long-standing employee Deborah Charalambous.

He spoke of how Nationwide has evolved alongside the shopping centre, after the branch underwent a refurbishment back in 2019.

“The building society has worked hard to retain a strong high street presence, and offer reassurance at a time when there is uncertainty,” said Gareth.

“The feedback is that we are friendly and welcoming, and it’s easy to talk. We removed the screens and it is more personable. Our customers see friendly faces and people they recognise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nationwide team has also evolved during that time, with one employee who has been there for six months and another who is approaching their five-decade milestone.

Gareth hopes that letting customers know they will be located at Weston Favell Shopping Centre until at least 2028 gives them confidence in their long-term plans. The team recognises the need for flexibility between using in-person branches and online channels.

With three banks located in the shopping centre, Gareth believes this is a “big draw for customers” – along with the range of other amenities on offer.

When asked about the impact the centre has on the community, the branch manager said: “I get to work quite early after dropping my daughter off and I see the usual faces. It’s a hub for people in terms of socialising, and there are fantastic events and entertainment for children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just days to go until the big birthday bash next Tuesday (October 29), Gareth encourages those who have not visited recently to have a browse at what is available.

“Things change regularly and they might discover something they didn’t know they needed,” said Gareth.

The Chronicle & Echo is working with Weston Favell Shopping Centre until the end of October to mark the celebration. If you would like to share your memories and pictures, email [email protected].