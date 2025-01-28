2025 starts ‘amazingly well’ for popular cafe offering vital experiences to young adults with special needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business is still going “amazingly well” for a popular cafe offering vital experiences to young adults with special educational needs in Northampton.

The Place To Bee, in Harborough Road, is a cafe and old-fashioned sweetshop associated with Northgate School Academy Trust and The Beehive.

Run by Trudi Daurie, students are welcomed to work in the cafe – which gives them experience they might not otherwise gain to help them excel in the working world.

When asked how things have been since she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo at the start of 2024, Trudi said: “It’s going really well. We keep our prices reasonable and have a lot of regular customers. We have a real community here.”

The regulars were pleased when The Place To Bee reopened following a much-needed Christmas break, and this confirmed to Trudi and the team that they mean a lot to the community.

Trudi recognises that some people are having to choose between treating themselves to a coffee or doing their food shopping, which is why they try to remain as affordable as possible.

They currently have a deal going on until the end of January, in which customers can enjoy a small coffee and a slice of cake for just £4. “I suspect it will go on for longer as people love a bargain,” said Trudi.

The business’ proudest achievement from last year was helping students gain qualifications, including skills like making barista coffees and sandwiches and the importance of personal hygiene.

Students are welcomed to work in the cafe, which gives them experience they might not otherwise gain to help them excel in the working world.

This enables them to secure other paid and voluntary work, and Trudi says they have all “thrived” by having something to work towards.

Despite this, it has not all been plain sailing for the cafe as costs continue to rise. Some products have increased by as much as 75 percent and the team has to find innovative ways to cut costs.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the experience at The Place To Bee, Trudi said: “We’re a welcoming establishment and people love to see the students progress. Some regulars say we are like family.”

The business has recently partnered with West Northamptonshire Council to support those struggling in the cost of living crisis, particularly in providing them with a safe and warm place to visit.

The Place To Bee continued its collaboration with business owner Steve Reid, including his pod at the newly refurbished Market Square.

The students often make trips to the town centre to deliver Steve the sweets to sell and Trudi says this offering has “gone through the roof”.

The business will also be collaborating with Valetine’s Bistro in Upton this year, by providing them with sweets to sell and hopefully getting students involved with work experience at the venue.

For more information and to keep up to date with The Place To Bee, visit their Facebook page here.