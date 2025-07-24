20-year-old baker remains confident that tearoom takeover was the right decision just a year into career

A 20-year-old baker remains confident that taking over Holdenby House’s tearoom was the right decision – despite it having been just a year since she made a career switch and launched her business in Northamptonshire.

Millie Pates launched Millie’s Bakery in March last year and she can often be found at local markets, as well as fulfilling orders for delivery and collection.

The 20-year-old has been baking for as long as she can remember and made her first loaf of bread with her granny. She describes her mother and grandmother as the two incredible women who taught her so much at a young age.

Millie completed a year-and-a-half of a wildlife conservation and ecology course at university before making her sister’s wedding cake in February 2024.

This made her realise that she would be much happier pursuing a career in baking, which led her to launch her business and make everything from scratch from her family kitchen.

The home bakery offers rustic creations, as no two products are identical but there is a delicious taste with each mouthful. Millie takes pride in making sourdough bread, birthday and celebration cakes, brownies and millionaire’s shortbread.

The business owner works a few nights a week in her village pub to secure extra money, most of which is spent on ingredients or equipment for Millie’s Bakery.

Millie made the exciting decision to take over The Old Stableyard Tearoom at Holdenby House, which is open every Sunday and Bank Holiday from 11am until 4pm.

Reflecting on the past three months of running the tearoom, Millie told the Chronicle & Echo: “The first couple of weeks were chaotic and now I’ve got into it, it’s running smoothly.

“The customers seem to be enjoying it, and I introduced my sourdough bread over the last couple of weeks.”

Customers particularly enjoy the quality of the homemade sandwiches and cakes, which are an integral part of Millie’s afternoon tea offering.

Having her bakery as part of the tearoom, which ensures everything is as homemade as possible, is what Millie believes sets her offering apart from others across Northamptonshire.

Millie looks forward to opening for two Fridays in August – August 15 and 22 – for afternoon teas and a roam around the gardens at Holdenby House.

The unique lemon and elderflower cake is a sell out most weeks, and the newly-introduced sourdough bread is already up there as a popular choice with visitors.

These two events will round off a successful first season for Millie, and the final opening day of the summer is August 31.

She also looks forward to offering a Bridgerton-themed afternoon tea experience before the tearoom closes for the autumn and winter months.

Millie plans to return to The Old Stableyard Tearoom in spring 2026, and will be attending markets and fulfilling her usual orders between September and next year.

When asked if she is confident that this was the right next step to take so soon after the launch of Millie’s Bakery in March 2024, the founder said: “Definitely. It’s been a learning curve but really nice to do something different.

“I’ve properly pushed myself to try and I’m still learning. It was definitely the right decision.”

For more information on The Old Stableyard Tearoom’s takeover, visit Millie’s Instagram page here.