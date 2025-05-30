15 Northampton takeaways, pubs and restaurants given top two food hygiene ratings during May 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 15 Northampton pubs, takeaways and restaurants that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of May based on inspections completed in February, March, April and May.

1 . Eateries in Northampton rated five or five stars in May 2025 These places received the two best food hygiene ratings... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . The Smoke Pit The restaurant in The Ridings was given a four star rating after an inspection on March 26. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Wig & Walnut The Grange Park pub was given top marks following an inspection on May 1. Photo: Google Photo Sales