15 Northampton takeaways, pubs and restaurants given top two food hygiene ratings during May 2025

By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th May 2025, 09:27 BST
During the month of May, more than a dozen eateries in Northampton and surrounding areas have been rated four or five for food hygiene.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 15 Northampton pubs, takeaways and restaurants that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of May based on inspections completed in February, March, April and May.

These places received the two best food hygiene ratings...

1. Eateries in Northampton rated five or five stars in May 2025

These places received the two best food hygiene ratings... Photo: Various

The restaurant in The Ridings was given a four star rating after an inspection on March 26.

2. The Smoke Pit

The restaurant in The Ridings was given a four star rating after an inspection on March 26. Photo: Google

The Grange Park pub was given top marks following an inspection on May 1.

3. The Wig & Walnut

The Grange Park pub was given top marks following an inspection on May 1. Photo: Google

The takeaway in Link Road was inspected on May 2 and given a five star rating.

4. Golden Bird

The takeaway in Link Road was inspected on May 2 and given a five star rating. Photo: Google

