15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond – including cafes and pubs to visit in the March sunshine

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
Here are 15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond, including cafes and pubs to visit in the beautiful March sunshine.

As the weather gradually starts to improve, you may fancy taking your furry friend out and about – and there are plenty of businesses waiting to welcome you in.

There are many great venues in our town, and you may be surprised at how many of them are happy to accommodate your four-legged friends.

Take a look at these 15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond…

This list includes cafes and pubs you may want to pay a visit in the March sunshine.

1. 15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond

This list includes cafes and pubs you may want to pay a visit in the March sunshine. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A family-run business with a focus on sustainability and responsible farming, accompanied by a cafe. Location: Brampton Lane, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AA.

2. Smiths Farm Shop

A family-run business with a focus on sustainability and responsible farming, accompanied by a cafe. Location: Brampton Lane, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AA. Photo: Smiths Farm Shop

Photo Sales
This family-run business offers drinks, breakfast, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space. Location: Dragonfly Way, Pineham Village, Upton, NN4 9EH.

3. Genevieve’s Cafe

This family-run business offers drinks, breakfast, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space. Location: Dragonfly Way, Pineham Village, Upton, NN4 9EH. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A cafe offering homemade food, including all day breakfasts, fresh sandwiches and rolls. Location: Broughton Mill Farm, Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AB.

4. Miller’s Yard Cafe

A cafe offering homemade food, including all day breakfasts, fresh sandwiches and rolls. Location: Broughton Mill Farm, Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AB. Photo: Miller’s Yard Cafe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice