15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond – including cafes and pubs to visit in the March sunshine

As the weather gradually starts to improve, you may fancy taking your furry friend out and about – and there are plenty of businesses waiting to welcome you in.
There are many great venues in our town, and you may be surprised at how many of them are happy to accommodate your four-legged friends.
Take a look at these 15 dog-friendly venues across Northampton and beyond…
This list includes cafes and pubs you may want to pay a visit in the March sunshine. Photo: National World
2. Smiths Farm Shop
A family-run business with a focus on sustainability and responsible farming, accompanied by a cafe. Location: Brampton Lane, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AA. Photo: Smiths Farm Shop
3. Genevieve’s Cafe
This family-run business offers drinks, breakfast, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space. Location: Dragonfly Way, Pineham Village, Upton, NN4 9EH. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Miller’s Yard Cafe
A cafe offering homemade food, including all day breakfasts, fresh sandwiches and rolls. Location: Broughton Mill Farm, Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AB. Photo: Miller’s Yard Cafe
