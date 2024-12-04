13 food establishments in Northampton and beyond rated two or three stars for food hygiene in November 2024

The Food Standards Agency says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”.

Below are the 13 West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated 2 or 3 stars in reports published during the month of November, based on inspections completed in October.

Eateries in Northampton and beyond rated two or three stars for food hygiene in November 2024 The takeaways, restaurants and cafes rated two or three stars for food hygiene...

Yokoso Sushi & Bento The Fish Street eatery was given a three star food hygiene rating on October 1.

Sakura Sushi Bar The Sushi bar in Wellingborough Road was rated two stars on October 4.