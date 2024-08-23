13 county businesses awarded council grants – supported by £600,000 from government fund
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West and North Northants Councils, in collaboration with the Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire (BIPC), were proud to announce the winners of the second round of start-up grants through the ‘Build Your Business Programme’.
The initiative – supported by £600,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the course of two years – aims to empower small businesses, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners.
The programme consists of five modules on key areas of running a business, which are delivered by specialist partners. These include marketing, growth, financial planning and personal development for owners.
It also offers one-to-ones, workshops, mentoring and access to specialist business databases to see the county’s entrepreneurs thrive.
Eligible participants can apply for start-up grants of up to £2,000 by submitting a competitive business plan, applying the knowledge gained throughout their time on the Build Your Business Programme.
The most recent county grant winners were Whatsup Training, Believe & Achieve Business Academy, Carduan Ltd, Esme Abbott Hair Design, Tara Beauty Therapy, Hartbeeps Kettering, Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C, Laura's Seating Solutions, The Ethical Car Wash Company, Take My Lead, Medi8 Therapy, The Regent Street Cattery Limited, and So Clean.
Kate Vincent, founder of Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C, described the “invaluable” difference the support has made to the launch of sports initiatives in her town.
“This funding has been transformative,” she said. “We're particularly excited about the promising growth of our Pickleball programme, which is already fostering a strong sense of community and active participation.”
Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, says it is “fantastic” to see the positive impact the programme has had.
“It has provided vital support and resources to help our innovative businesses grow and thrive,” he added.
“Their achievements underscore the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, which are the backbone of our local economy.
“We look forward to continuing this momentum and seeing even more success stories emerge from the programme."
A third round of funding has excitingly been announced, offering local entrepreneurs with businesses under a year old the opportunity to apply for start-up grants of up to £2,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.