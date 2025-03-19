13 award-winning wedding businesses across Northampton – including venues, caterers and florists

Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST
Here are 13 award-winning wedding businesses across Northampton and beyond, including venues, caterers, florists, photographers, cake-makers, entertainment and bridal make up.

The following businesses are the recent winners at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025, and it is clear that our county is bursting with choice when it comes to planning your big day.

Take a look through the pictures below to find out where these businesses are located, as well as further information by visiting their websites.

1. Northampton’s winners at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025

It is clear that our county is bursting with high quality choices when it comes to planning your big day.

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Sandy Lane, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AD. Website for more information: https://www.bramptongrange.co.uk/

2. Brampton Grange Estates

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Sandy Lane, Chapel Brampton, NN6 8AD. Website for more information: https://www.bramptongrange.co.uk/ Photo: Jason Yeoman

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Main Street, Dodford, NN7 4SR. Website for more information: https://www.dodfordmanor-venue.co.uk/

3. Dodford Manor

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Main Street, Dodford, NN7 4SR. Website for more information: https://www.dodfordmanor-venue.co.uk/ Photo: Sky Photography, Luke Hardy Photography & Brad Gommon Photography

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Weedon Lane, Dodford, NN7 4TA. Website for more information: https://www.dodmoorhouse.co.uk/

4. Dodmoor House

Category: Wedding Venues. Location: Weedon Lane, Dodford, NN7 4TA. Website for more information: https://www.dodmoorhouse.co.uk/ Photo: Sophie Ann Photography

