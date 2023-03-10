12 female-owned Northampton businesses you should check out following International Women's Day

As the week of International Women’s Day draws to a close, show your support to these female business owners
Over the past year, this newspaper has spoken to many female business owners about how their ventures began and how they envision their futures panning out.
They are a testament to the talent among those living and working in this town.
What better way to round off the week we celebrated International Women’s Day, by highlighting the work of these females and giving you more information on where you can check them out.
From a sell-out sandwich shop that has taken the town by storm, to a mother who decided to turn her passion for art into a business and now has a waiting list for a month in advance, here are 12 female-owned businesses in Northampton…
2. The Paddock Pantry
The Paddock Pantry is a cafe based in a renovated horsebox and began trading in July last year. Business owner Jordan Zammit has spoken to the Chronicle & Echo a number of times, as her innovative business immediately took off and she secured a pitch at Harlestone Firs – where she and her team now operate on a weekly basis. Use @thepaddockpantry_ to find the business on Instagram.
3. Made By Millie
Millie Judd, the founder of Made by Millie, shared how she took the leap to set up her independent business two years ago and has not looked back since. Millie began by making her cookies as a pick me up during the pandemic, and now her online order list is always full and she sells out at every in-person event she attends. You can check out Millie’s cookie creations using @madebymilliegrace on Instagram.
4. Spread
Sell-out sandwich shop, Spread, has taken Northampton by storm after opening in Abington at the start of the year. Founder Amy Adams discovered her passion for creative catering when she made a grazing table for her daughter’s birthday, which is still an important part of her business alongside her array of sandwiches. Search @spr.ead on Instagram to take a look at what’s on offer.
