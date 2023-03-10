12 female-owned Northampton businesses you should check out following International Women's Day

3 . Made By Millie

Millie Judd, the founder of Made by Millie, shared how she took the leap to set up her independent business two years ago and has not looked back since. Millie began by making her cookies as a pick me up during the pandemic, and now her online order list is always full and she sells out at every in-person event she attends. You can check out Millie’s cookie creations using @madebymilliegrace on Instagram.

Photo: Made By Millie