12 eateries in Northampton and beyond rated three stars or below for food hygiene in December 2024

By Carly Odell

Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:06 GMT
A further 12 eateries in Northampton and beyond have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene in December 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

One establishment was given a zero star rating, however it has already been re-inspected and the FSA says a new rating will be published soon.

Below are the 12 West Northamptonshire eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of December, based on inspections completed in October or November.

Some West Northamptonshire eateries scored three or below for food hygiene.

1. December 2024 food hygiene ratings in West Northamptonshire

Some West Northamptonshire eateries scored three or below for food hygiene. Photo: Various

The takeaway in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe was rated two on October 23.

2. Frychicks

The takeaway in Alexandra Terrace, Kingsthorpe was rated two on October 23. Photo: Google

The Weedon pub was rated two stars after an inspection on October 28.

3. The Wheatsheaf

The Weedon pub was rated two stars after an inspection on October 28. Photo: Google

The coffee shop in Bowen Square, Daventry was inspected on October 31 and given three stars.

4. Kuni Coffee

The coffee shop in Bowen Square, Daventry was inspected on October 31 and given three stars. Photo: Google

