11 Northampton takeaways rated three stars or below for food hygiene in June 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 11 Northampton takeaways that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of June, based on inspections completed in March, April and May.

1 . Takeaways rated three stars or below 11 Northampton eateries were rated three stars or below for food hygiene... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Wings It The takeaway in Kettering Road was rated three stars after an inspection on April 24. Photo: FSA Photo Sales

3 . Kurdistan Restaurant The Wellingborough Road restaurant was rated two stars after an inspection on April 28. Photo: FSA Photo Sales