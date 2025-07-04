11 Northampton takeaways rated three stars or below for food hygiene in June 2025

Nearly a dozen takeaways in Northampton have been rated three stars or below for food hygiene in June 2025 – including two one star ratings.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the 11 Northampton takeaways that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of June, based on inspections completed in March, April and May.

Takeaways rated three stars or below

The takeaway in Kettering Road was rated three stars after an inspection on April 24.

Wings It

The takeaway in Kettering Road was rated three stars after an inspection on April 24. Photo: FSA

The Wellingborough Road restaurant was rated two stars after an inspection on April 28.

Kurdistan Restaurant

The Wellingborough Road restaurant was rated two stars after an inspection on April 28. Photo: FSA

The Kingsley Park Terrace branch of the national chain was inspected on May 2 and given a three star rating.

Pizza Hut

The Kingsley Park Terrace branch of the national chain was inspected on May 2 and given a three star rating. Photo: Google

