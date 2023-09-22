4 . Lawrence’s Coffeehouse

The newly-refurbished Lawrence’s Coffeehouse reopened in St Giles’ Street at the end of February, bringing a much-loved destination back to the town centre. The iconic coffee shop had been closed for six years, before it was resurrected by two local pub landlords. Months on from its opening, the coffee house is still run off its feet with new and returning customers. Photo: Lawrence’s Coffeehouse