Now is the perfect time to plan where you’re going to visit for a coffee and slice of cake this weekend.
Whether you are looking to go on a solo trip and treat yourself, or the perfect spot to meet with a family member or friend, there is something for everyone among these 10 independent coffee shops.
This list is full of much-loved destinations, and some newer locations that you might not have had the pleasure of visiting yet.
Here are 10 independent coffee shops to visit and support across Northampton…
1. 10 independent coffee shops to visit and support across Northampton…
Looking for the perfect spot for cake and a cuppa? Look no further than the following independent coffee shops. Photo: National World
2. Saints Coffee
Located in St Giles’ Street, Saints Coffee is a coffee shop and bar at the heart of the town centre. The venue has a versatile offering, spanning across coffee, cocktails, fresh breakfasts and sandwiches. The specialty coffee shop is also a pop-up collaborator and events venue, which loves to work with other independents. Photo: Saints Coffee
3. The Coffee Press
The Coffee Press, located in Harlestone Road, is a specialty coffee shop with freshly-made, delicious treats on offer. The venue is popular among “lovers of real coffee”, and they are welcome to bring their furry friends along as The Coffee Press is dog-friendly. You can even find the speciality coffee shop on Deliveroo and Just Eat. Photo: The Coffee Press
4. Lawrence’s Coffeehouse
The newly-refurbished Lawrence’s Coffeehouse reopened in St Giles’ Street at the end of February, bringing a much-loved destination back to the town centre. The iconic coffee shop had been closed for six years, before it was resurrected by two local pub landlords. Months on from its opening, the coffee house is still run off its feet with new and returning customers. Photo: Lawrence’s Coffeehouse