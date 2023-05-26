News you can trust since 1931
10 independent beauty salons to check out across Northampton

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 26th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:38 BST

A variety of salons across Northampton have been awarded local, regional and even national accolades for their hard work in a competitive industry.

We have collated a list of 10 of the town’s independent beauty venues, which you may want to book into for some self-care.

Whether you want a fresh set of nails, your hair styled, or your lashes and brows done, we are spoiled for choice and it is time to celebrate what the area has to offer.

Take a look at these 10 independent beauty salons across Northampton…

1. Take a look at these 10 independent beauty salons across Northampton

The town is home to a number of award-winning salons. Photo: National World

Opened in July last year, The Beauty Box’s aim is to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty in the town. Located in Quarry Road, you can pay the team a visit for massage, skincare and nail treatments. The salon has proved so popular that owner Rebecca has taken on two members of staff since opening.

2. The Beauty Box – Duston

Opened in July last year, The Beauty Box’s aim is to become the go-to for vegan and cruelty-free beauty in the town. Located in Quarry Road, you can pay the team a visit for massage, skincare and nail treatments. The salon has proved so popular that owner Rebecca has taken on two members of staff since opening. Photo: The Beauty Box

Having been open for more than 15 years, Beauty With Inn is a long-standing salon located in Harlestone Road. The venue boasts a wide variety of treatments – spanning across hair, manicures and pedicures, lashes, Elemis skincare and waxing. The team has also shown their commitment to helping local charities through their work.

3. Beauty With Inn – St James

Having been open for more than 15 years, Beauty With Inn is a long-standing salon located in Harlestone Road. The venue boasts a wide variety of treatments – spanning across hair, manicures and pedicures, lashes, Elemis skincare and waxing. The team has also shown their commitment to helping local charities through their work. Photo: Beauty With Inn

Olivia Niamh Beauty was set up in early 2019 and underwent a relocation to Boothville Green in August last year. The award-winning salon not only offers brow and lash treatments, but founder Olivia now offers training – to help budding beauticians get their foot in the door in a competitive industry.

4. Olivia Niamh Beauty – Boothville

Olivia Niamh Beauty was set up in early 2019 and underwent a relocation to Boothville Green in August last year. The award-winning salon not only offers brow and lash treatments, but founder Olivia now offers training – to help budding beauticians get their foot in the door in a competitive industry. Photo: Olivia Niamh Beauty

