The Bardic Picnic has been running for 13 years in Northampton, celebrating spoken word and it returns to the Umbrella Fair Pavilion this September.

The Bard holds the role for a year and a day and it is their job to share the news of the town, write work to celebrate what happens locally during their time as Bard and be a representative for spoken word in the town. The competition will take place on Saturday 16 September at The Umbrella Fair Pavilion but the organisers are encouraging potential competitors to make themselves known now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Bard Chris Matthewman says “This year we really hope to engage wordsmiths of all backgrounds, genres, and styles, whether that’s rappers, spoken-word artists, or more traditional poets. If you are local to Northampton, write and perform your work, and would like to use your art to serve and represent the town, then we would love you to get involved in this year’s event, by coming along and perhaps even going for the Bard role.

Current Bard of Northampton Chris Matthewman at last years Bardic Picnic

I think Northampton has a really good and growing creative scene, and The Bardic Picnic will be an opportunity to hear work from some of our terrific local poets, alongside music, storytelling, improv and other forms of creative expression. Aside from that, it will be also be a chance to sample some fine local fair at a great local venue and find out more about what is happening creatively in the town. I’ve really enjoyed my year as the Bard of Northampton, met some wonderful folks through it, and would encourage anyone of any age or background to go for it this year.”

The event was started by local poets Jimtom and Justin Thyme, and has moved around town from Delapre Abbey to Beckets Park and various Northampton pub gardens. This year they are back at the Umbrella Fair Pavilion on the Racecourse.

The Bardic Picnic is funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, enabling them to offer one of the most creative and bohemian days out the town has to offer for free. The Bardic Chair are actively encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to take part. Make you voice heard!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Picnic will be hosted by local poet The Word Guerilla and will feature showcases from all the local spoken word events including the award winning rap, grime and R&B night ‘Lay It Down’, acoustic music and poetry from ‘Hushed’ and Chris’s own event ‘Get The Word Out’ amongst others. There will also be music from The Lunar Trixies and Rozism; Craft and Community Stalls, Vegan Food and even a cocktail bar! There will also be a family area hosted by The Realm Of Enchantment and Festive Road plus much more to be announced!

Audience members enjoying the poetry in the sunshine.

The Bardic Picnic is a chance for folks from all over Northampton to get together and celebrate the wonderful talent and creativity the town has to offer. It is family friendly and free! 12-10pm Saturday 16 September at The Umbrella Fair, Racecourse Pavilion, Kettering Rd, Northampton NN1 4LG

Previous Bard Kezabelle and host Justin Thyme