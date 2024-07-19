Young people from The Lowdown are supporting others with wellbeing and mental health information.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lowdown’s Youth Advisory Board are hosting a free Wellbeing Event this Saturday (July 20) at Delapre Abbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place from 11am until 3pm and will showcase The Lowdown’s services for young people, as well as services offered from other organisations in and around Northampton.

The Lowdown, in Kingswell Street, provides free and confidential support services to those aged 11 to 25 across the county – and this month celebrates 35 years supporting young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe no young person should experience mental health issues alone and their services include counselling, wellbeing, youth groups, support for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and sexual health advice.

Event Banner at Delapre Abbey

An important part of their work is the Youth Advisory Board – a group for 11 to 25 year olds to get together and voice their perspectives and opinions on a range of mental health related topics.

Members of the older group, who are aged 18-25, have worked together to create the event to provide information on the variety of mental health and wellbeing support that is available for all ages in Northampton.

One member of the group said: “We know that there are lots of organisations like The Lowdown doing amazing work to provide services for the people of Northampton, but we are aware that some may need support, but not know where to go. We hope this event will encourage people to reach out to get information and help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, they have created this event and been a part of its inception, planning and organising since the beginning.

Youth Advisory Board Member

Rebecca Kings, the Participation and Wellbeing Coordinator said: “The groups have worked really hard to put this event together. You can see the passion they have to support mental health and wellbeing in the community. I’m extremely proud and we’re so incredibly lucky to have our Youth Advisory Board.”

The event will include stalls from local organisations such as KidsAid, Young Carers, MIND and Action for Happiness and many more. There will also be a Silent Disco available from The Good Times Project and sport activities from Sport4Fitness.

The event will also have a free Wellbeing Trail for people to take part in around the grounds of the Abbey.

For more information on The Lowdown services or the event go to www.thelowdown.info.

Youth Advisory Board Member

Facebook: @thelowdown1989

Instagram: @thelowdownnn1

LinkedIn: The Lowdown