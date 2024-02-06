Young local performers in Oliver! the Musical this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Musical Theatre Company developed their youth society back in 2017 now under the leadership of Fiona Luck, with a fantastic creative team in Director, Katy Batchelor, Choreographer, Melanie Balderson, and Musical Director, Rod Iliffe. Between them they bring a wealth of musical theatre experience and love seeing the growth of the young performers and how they blossom on stage. The youth team aim to inspire, encourage and grow confidence in young performers as well as provide opportunities to develop and encourage creativity.

Their previous productions of Les Miserables, High School Musical,The Addams Family and Sister Act the Musical all received outstanding reviews, winning local theatre awards within the youth sector.

If you are looking for an amazing night of theatre that showcases young, talented performers then join them for their production of Oliver! The muscial from the 22-24th February 2024 at the The Cripps Hall Theatre in Northampton! Gather your friends and family, and head over to the theatre to support these talented young performers as they bring this well loved classic to the stage.

Based on the 1838 novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, the musical adapation is this classic story is timeless, first coming to our theatres in 1960 with book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. Definitely one for all the family to enjoy, so what better way to spend an evening during the school holidays.

You'll be amazed at what these young actors can do, and you'll leave the theatre feeling uplifted and inspired.