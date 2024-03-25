Young Elton tribute act to headline entertainment at Crick Boat Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors. The event will also feature an extra Trade & Preview Day on Friday 24 May, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston and for advance ticket holders only.

As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with over 200 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a great day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, a beer festival sponsored by LeeSan, and a range of food and drink stalls.

On Saturday 25 May, singer and musician Tom Weston will headline the Crick Music Festival, taking audiences on a trip down the Yellow Brick Road to Sir Elton John’s electric and extravagant youth with his ‘Young Elton – The Tribute Show’.

Crick Boat Show, 25-27 May 2024

On Sunday 26 May, the headline act will be ‘Fleetwood Bac’, the Fleetwood Mac Tribute show. Endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, the band will be performing hits including ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Dreams’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our 2024 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.

“Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Music Festival, sponsored by Aquavista. ‘Young Elton’ will rock the stage on the Saturday night and on the Sunday night we are delighted to welcome back to the Crick stage the world’s first and widely regarded leading Fleetwood Mac tribute band, ‘Fleetwood Bac’, after they entertained audiences at the 2017 show.”

Across the four show days, Crick Boat Show will host a total of 15 acts, performing a wide selection of music live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day. Evening entertainment will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

Young Elton The Tribute show

Matthew Symonds, National Boating Manager for the Canal & River Trust, adds: “Every year Crick Boat Show, the UK’s biggest inland waterways festival, celebrates Britain’s fantastic network of canals and rivers.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Crick for a fantastic day out by the Grand Union Canal Leicester Line in the Northamptonshire countryside. Visitors to the Canal & River Trust Marquee can discover more about the boating, recreation, health and wellbeing opportunities our waterways offer people today, and the work of the Trust to maintain the 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in its care.”

The Show will open from 10am until 6pm on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May. And until 5pm on Monday 27 May. On Trade & Preview Day, Friday 24 May, the Show will be open from 12 noon until 6pm for Preview Day Visitor ticket holders, and from 10am to 6pm for pre-registered Trade visitors.