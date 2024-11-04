You said, we’ve listened: Café Scientifique survey update

University of Northampton's Centre for Health Science and Services is looking at new topics for future ‘research for the price of a cuppa’ talks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving the public research updates about the issues that impact their daily lives will step-up next year.

Café Scientifique is a free to attend open public event led by the University’s Centre for Health Sciences and Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UON academics and other experts in their field talk about recent research, followed by the chance for people to ask questions.

Associate Professor Dr Tracey Redwood giving a recent Cafe Scientifique talk.

To ensure Café Scientifique serves its purpose of bringing research into the community with talks that reflect what people want to hear, the Centre recently issued a survey.

The results show that people enjoy the topics covered – particularly mental and physical health – but would like others, such as men’s health issues, organisational wellbeing and workplace wellbeing.

The Northampton base is considered a plus by many, but some people have asked for the possibility of other locations to bring Café Scientifique to towns (or villages) elsewhere in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Café will be on Thursday 14 November 5pm–6.30pm* at its traditional home of The Bee Hive in Northampton and takes a diversion from health and science research.

Dr Peter Goy will discuss findings from his study of Children’s Centre workers and their resistance to negative perceptions of ‘vulnerable’ families.

Associate Professor Dr Tracey Redwood, co-lead of the University’s Centre for Health Services and Services, says: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to tell us what they think about Café Scientifique. After four years of hosting these ‘research for the price of a cuppa’ events, the team and I were glad to read that, by and large, the talks are delivering what people want from them.

“Although we can’t meet all of people’s suggestions, there are some that we are actively pursuing. Until then, we hope people – whether members of the public, professionals, or students – join us for Dr Goy’s ‘Power and Resistance’ talk.”

*Reserve a place for Dr Goy's talk: https://shop.northampton.ac.uk/product-catalogue/courses-trips/faculty-of-education-humanities/caf-scientifique-power-and-resistance