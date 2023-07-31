You haven’t heard the last of Richard III…

Northampton’s longest running community theatre company, Masque Theatre, are famous for their summer Shakespeare productions at Abington Park Museum – and 2022 saw the group tackle the Bard’s most infamous villain, Richard III.

Now the group have teamed up with audio theatre company Nothing But Roaring to re-create the show as a radio play. The free to listen show comprises almost all of the cast of the 2022 outdoor production, and has been recorded over the last few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Director, and audio producer, Rebecca Cockcroft said, “I don’t think any of us were quite ready to say goodbye to the show when the run ended last summer – it had hit that sweet spot of having an amazing rehearsal period, and then a fantastic run at the Museum – so when I suggested that John’s (Myhill, Director) script would make a great audio play, everyone leapt at it!”

Episode one of the seven episode series was released to coincide with Masque’s latest Shakespeare at the Museum – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – on July 27 – almost exactly one year since Richard III opened at the same venue. You can tune in online for free on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.