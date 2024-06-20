Yardley Hastings Open Gardens Sunday July 30th
On Sunday June 30th, Yardley Hastings will be holding its biennial Open Gardens event between 11am and 5.30pm, in aid of St Andrew's Church. There will be 17 gardens open to delight and inspire - cottage and more formal gardens; established and new planting; allotments and vegetable plots and the extensive gardens of The Old Rectory. A number of these are new venues, opening for the first time this year. If you want a sneak preview of some of the gardens then visit Love Yardley Hastings Facebook
There will also be an opportunity to see inside The Court Parlour (c. 1340), the remains of the Hastings family Manor House and the oldest residential structure in the village, which is not normally open to the public.
As you wander at leisure around this beautiful Northamptonshire village, you can also visit Yardley Arts Centre's free exhibition "Capturing Nature", featuring the work of around 20 artists, some of whom will be painting and drawing in various gardens on the day.
Brunches, lunches and teas will be served all day at the Memorial Hall NN7 1EX, where there will also be plant sales.
Admission, £6.00 adults, concessions £5.00, accompanied under 16s free, is by programme only. Programmes with garden/route information must be purchased from the Memorial Hall, before starting your gardens tour. Free parking at the Hall.
Enquiries phone 01604 696703, Email: [email protected]
