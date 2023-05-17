Yardley Arts Abstract Exhibition takes place between May 24 and June 4

The exhibition features 13 talented regional artists whose work visitors will be able to view and buy. The artists are Katy Burdett - Pierre Clement - Claire Denny - Lucy Gow - Paula Le Baigue - Melissa McDonald - Les Miller - Emma Moore -Claire Mycock - Angela Parker - Sally Pennycate - Emma Saul - Marigold Short.

The exhibition is running every day between 10am and 4pm and admission is free. There will also be free children’s art activities led by one of our artists.

For more information, please go to YardleyArts.org and call Simon on 07979288981. We are available for interviews.

One of the Abstract paintings at Yatdley Arts’exhibition by Katy Burdett

We are holding a Private View on the evening of 26 May and would like to invite a representative and guest from the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. Just reply to [email protected]

