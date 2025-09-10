Writing historical fiction - Delapré Abbey- 25 September

Writing historical fiction – an author talk. Charles Cordell will be talking about writing historical fiction and Divided Kingdom book #2 – The Keys of Hell and Death. He will describe his journey from Army to Author and writing historical fiction set within the English Civil War. Q&A and a book signing will follow the talk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Divided Kingdom – English Civil War historical fiction series

Charles Cordell is the author of English Civil War historical fiction series Divided Kingdom. His writing has received praise and editorial reviews from The Times. The likes of Ben Kane (bestselling author), David Gilman (award winning author), Professor Ronald Hutton CBE (TV historian) and others have given their endorsements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Divided Kingdom book #2 – The Keys of Hell and Death - follows the Western campaign of 1643. The story opens with the brutal Battle of Lansdown Hill. Its characters - ordinary men and women - face each other and the terrible reality of war. Amongst them, a pair of Northampton shoemaker’s apprentices must survive the Siege of Devizes, the Battle of Roundway Down and the ferocious 1643 Storming of Bristol.

Author Charles Cordell and English Civil War re-enactors outside a Waterstones bookshop

Northamptonshire Battlefields Society talk - Delapré Abbey

To join this Writing Historical Fiction author talk, please do check details on the Northamptonshire Battlefields Society website. The event will be at Delapré Abbey and will be open to the public as well as members. Tickets will be available online via TicketSource from midday on the 1st of August. If you can, come along and join the debate.

Charles Cordell – books, talks & battlefield walks

If you can’t make this event, copies of Charles Cordell’s books are available from Waterstones, Foyles, and good independent bookshops, including The Oundle Bookshop. They are also available online from Amazon, Bookshop.org and Booktopia. Please do check out the book pages for reviews and links at Charles Cordell Books. You can also loan copies from UK libraries, including Northampton Central Library.