Writing historical fiction - Delapré Abbey- 25 September
Divided Kingdom – English Civil War historical fiction series
Charles Cordell is the author of English Civil War historical fiction series Divided Kingdom. His writing has received praise and editorial reviews from The Times. The likes of Ben Kane (bestselling author), David Gilman (award winning author), Professor Ronald Hutton CBE (TV historian) and others have given their endorsements.
Divided Kingdom book #2 – The Keys of Hell and Death - follows the Western campaign of 1643. The story opens with the brutal Battle of Lansdown Hill. Its characters - ordinary men and women - face each other and the terrible reality of war. Amongst them, a pair of Northampton shoemaker’s apprentices must survive the Siege of Devizes, the Battle of Roundway Down and the ferocious 1643 Storming of Bristol.
Northamptonshire Battlefields Society talk - Delapré Abbey
To join this Writing Historical Fiction author talk, please do check details on the Northamptonshire Battlefields Society website. The event will be at Delapré Abbey and will be open to the public as well as members. Tickets will be available online via TicketSource from midday on the 1st of August. If you can, come along and join the debate.
Charles Cordell – books, talks & battlefield walks
If you can’t make this event, copies of Charles Cordell’s books are available from Waterstones, Foyles, and good independent bookshops, including The Oundle Bookshop. They are also available online from Amazon, Bookshop.org and Booktopia. Please do check out the book pages for reviews and links at Charles Cordell Books. You can also loan copies from UK libraries, including Northampton Central Library.