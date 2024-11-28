Would you like to volunteer with Scouts?

Northampton Scouts are looking to open a new Explorer Unit (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) and they are looking for volunteers to get involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An open event is planned for Saturday 14 December from 10.00am to 12.00pm at Weston Favell Scout HQ, High Street. NN3 3JX. The open event is aimed at young people aged 14 to 17 and for adults aged 18+

Volunteer Matt said, “Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. These range from abseiling to cooking, geocaching to map reading and pioneering to water activities. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt added, “We are looking to open a new Explorer Unit and we need some volunteers to get involved with organising and running it. Whatever time you can give to help the Unit, we will find a role for you. We all have different skills, knowledge, hobbies, interests and employment and volunteering is a great way to share these with others and put them to good use.”

Let's check the map

Volunteer Abigail said, “As a volunteer, you will make new friends, share interests and experience, and make a difference to people’s lives.” She added, “Seeing a child achieve something, whether it’s making a meal, doing a science experiment or getting to the top of a climbing wall, will always bring a smile to your face.” She added, “For adults it’s a great opportunity to share their knowledge, hobbies and skills and to help young people develop. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose, a great deal of pride and satisfaction and helps us give something back to the community.”

If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected]