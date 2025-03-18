World’s barbecue experts head to Bell of Northampton to serve up a one day only BBQ Bonanza

BBQ bosses and grill giants alike will be flocking to lifestyle store Bell of Northampton for Bell’s Big BBQ Bonanza event later this month.

Free to attend from 11am to 3pm on Saturday 29thMarch at the Bell BBQ Shop on Kingsthorpe Road, the event promises to be a feast for the senses with live cooking demonstrations and guests being treated to lots of tasty samples.

Experts from Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co. will be holding demonstrations on the Clementi and Ooni Pizza Ovens, showing visitors how to create perfect pizzas in their own gardens.

On top of that, UK BBQ Queen Kirsty Redden - on Instagram as @lovetocookwithkirsty - will be showing off her immense talent using the Traeger smokers grills, and Joe Buckley from the Tollemache Arms in Harrington will be cooking on the Kamado Joe. There will also be a prize draw giving people the chance to win a YETI TUNDRA 45 Cool Box in black. Worth a cool £300, its versatile and durable design promises to keep contents nice and cold during even the hottest days!

Marketing Event Co-ordinator at Bell of Northampton, Tammy Pell, said: “The Big BBQ Bonanza is a great opportunity for customers to really see and taste the difference between the grills. With guest chefs cooking delicious samples and answering all those grill related questions, it really does make this an immersive buying experience. Of course, we will be having some of the best BBQ deals of the year too!”

“The experts that we have this year will be creating incredible dishes that people can easily recreate themselves using the amazing BBQ grills and accessories we have here at Bell.

“We’re so incredibly proud of what we do here and the products that we sell, which also includes BBQ accessories, rubs and flavourings. We’re sure that not only will people love the event, but that they’ll be inspired to pick up their own BBQ or pizza oven ready for the warmer weather.”

The BBQ Bonanza will be held on Saturday 29th March between 11am and 3pm at The Bell BBQ Shop. For more information, or to register your free place, visit abell.co.uk/blog/event-registration/?ee=210