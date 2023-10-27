World-renown Northampton composer in live stream festival event this weekend
A festival championing world-renown Northampton composer, Sir Malcolm Arnold, is to bring his music to a global audience this weekend when it goes online with a specially procured programme of music, talks and interviews.
The event will celebrate the composer's ballets, and feature local performing ensembles.
Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006) wrote five ballets for the Royal Ballet, which stand as some of his most moving and enigmatic scores.
Featured in the programme will be highlights from the ballets, and a special performance of Peacock in the Zoo with words by the young Katherine Arnold, the composer's daughter.
Forming the conclusion of this year's Malcolm Arnold Festival, the full programme includes interviews with aficianados and long-time Arnold champions as well as a special appearance by former ballet dancer, teacher and Director of the Royal Ballet, Dame Monica Mason. There will be recorded performances by talented local musicians including the Rushden Town Band, theNorthampton Symphony Orchestraand Northamptonshire County Youth Concert Band.
Festival director, Paul Harris, said: “Last year, which represented the second festival in which we broadcast online, we attracted over 3,000 visitors!
"A wonderful way to spread Malcolm’s glorious music to an international audience.
"This year’s online day focusses on the ballets and we look forward to another exciting experience and reaching ever more Arnold enthusiasts around the world."
The 18th Malcolm Arnold Festival 2023 will take place on Sunday (October 29) from 11.30am. It is free to live stream or watch on demand here: https://malcolm-arnold-festival.livevideostream.co.uk.