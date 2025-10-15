World Premiere performance at this weekend’s Malcolm Arnold Festival in Northampton!

A World Premiere performance is to take place this weekend at the Gala Concert of the 20th Malcolm Arnold Festival at St Matthew’s Church in Northampton, on Saturday 18 October at 7:30pm

Internationally renowned Pianist John Lenehan is to perform his own one piano arrangement of Malcolm Arnold’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra at this weekend’s Malcolm Arnold Festival, in Northampton; the birthplace of the famous composer.

Commissioned by pano partners, husband and wife Cyril Smith and Phyllis Sellick, the work was written for the unusual combination of 3 hands at one or two pianos, following Smith’s stroke which left him no longer able to use his left arm. The work premiered at the 1969 BBC Proms…and brought the house down!

Lasting just 15 minutes, the work employs a large orchestra and conveys all of the character which makes Malcolm Arnold’s music so entertaining. “I can't think of another piano concerto with tubular bells in the percussion section!”says soloist and arranger John Lenehan.

“The first movement contrasts darkly sinister music with melting romantic interludes, the second has a quite beautiful melody, and the riotous last movement could easily be a soundtrack for an Ealing comedy, complete with honkytonk piano effects”, the pianist explains.

“I hope my new solo version will bring some more performances to an attractive but rarely heard work of Malcolm Arnold's. I can't wait to try it out with the Equilibrium Symphony Orchestra conducted by Mattea Leow on Saturday!”

John Lenehan ranks as one of the most versatile pianists on the classical scene today, appearing in concerts throughout the world with some of the leading instrumentalists of our time. As a soloist he has appeared with many of the top orchestras and recorded over 70 albums. He is also well-known as a composer and orchestrator.

The yearly Malcolm Arnold Festival, Directed by Paul Harris, presents the composer's works in an accessible and enriching format, providing a platform for both professional and student musicians to perform the composer’s works, this year showcasing all 20 of the composer’s Concertos which feature a solo instrument, in celebration of the 20th Festival.

The Gala Concert programme includes Malcolm Arnold’s concertos for Trumpet, Organ, and Harmonica, and there is a rare performance of the Grand Concerto Gastronomique for eater, waiter, food and large orchestra – another of the composer’s playful and engaging works.

The World Premiere performance takes place at St Matthew's Church, Northampton NN1 4RY on Saturday 18 October at 7:30pm. Tickets for the Gala Concert are priced at £10 and FREE for under 18s and students, available via the website or on the door. Concerts continue all weekend at Northampton School for Boys.