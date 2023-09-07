World Cup Rugby at The Picturedrome in Northampton

Watch more videos on Shots!

🏉 Calling all rugby fans! 🌍 Get ready for an epic Rugby World Cup experience at the Picturedrome!

🎥🎉 Join us as we bring you every thrilling match LIVE on our massive 14ft screen! 💥

📅 Mark your calendars, where the world's top teams will battle it out for the coveted title! 🏆 Witness breathtaking tackles, lightning-fast tries, and non-stop action as nations clash in this thrilling tournament. 🌍🏉

Rugby World Cup On Screen

📍 Located at the Picturedrome which promises an electric atmosphere, tables that can be booked, and an unbeatable screen for all of the matches. 🤩 Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding excitement as you cheer for England and revel in the camaraderie of fellow rugby enthusiasts!

🎉 Get ready to experience the passion, the intensity, and the drama of the Rugby World Cup. 🌟 Whether you're a die-hard rugby fan or new to the sport, this is an event you won't want to miss!