World Cup Rugby at The Picturedrome in Northampton

Get ready for an incredible viewing experience as England take on Argentina, Japan, Chile & Samoa in the Rugby World Cup at the Picturedrome on their 14ft screen!To book a table: https://www.thepicturedrome.com/event/
By Chris D'alessioContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
🏉 Calling all rugby fans! 🌍 Get ready for an epic Rugby World Cup experience at the Picturedrome!

🎥🎉 Join us as we bring you every thrilling match LIVE on our massive 14ft screen! 💥

📅 Mark your calendars, where the world's top teams will battle it out for the coveted title! 🏆 Witness breathtaking tackles, lightning-fast tries, and non-stop action as nations clash in this thrilling tournament. 🌍🏉

Rugby World Cup On ScreenRugby World Cup On Screen
📍 Located at the Picturedrome which promises an electric atmosphere, tables that can be booked, and an unbeatable screen for all of the matches. 🤩 Immerse yourself in the heart-pounding excitement as you cheer for England and revel in the camaraderie of fellow rugby enthusiasts!

🎉 Get ready to experience the passion, the intensity, and the drama of the Rugby World Cup. 🌟 Whether you're a die-hard rugby fan or new to the sport, this is an event you won't want to miss!

So grab your friends, don your team colours, and join us at the Picturedrome for an unforgettable Rugby World

Related topics:EnglandNorthamptonJapan