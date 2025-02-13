Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy comes to West Northants this half term

Excitement is building for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 as the official tournament trophy makes a special stop in Northampton next week.

Residents and families will have the unique opportunity to see the prestigious trophy up close; snap a picture with the Women’s Rugby World Cup selfie frame; and learn more about the tournament and how they can get involved in the lead up to the event, with several matches taking place at the home of Northampton Saints this August and September.

The trophy will be making a series of stops at key locations in West Northants and surrounding areas throughout the week, organised by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Northampton Saints, offering the public a chance to be part of the countdown to this global sporting event:

Monday 17 February – Community Rugby Camp at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from 9am to 10am and Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre from 10.30am to 3.30pm Tuesday 18 February – Derngate Theatre from 2pm to 3.30pm Wednesday 19 February – Milton Keynes Shopping Centre from 9am to 3.30pm Thursday 20 February – Weston Favell Library from 9.30am to 11.30am and Northampton Market Square from 12.30pm to 6.30pm Friday 21 February – Northampton Museum from 9am to 3.30pm and the Loughborough Lightning vs Ealing Trailfinders match at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from 5pm to 10pm In addition, a special evening event will take place at St James Youth Club on Monday 17 February, where young people will have the chance to see the trophy and engage in rugby-related activities with Northampton Saints.

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup this year is an incredible opportunity for West Northamptonshire and we are pleased to welcome the official trophy to our communities in partnership with Northampton Saints.

“This tour is a great way for people to connect with the tournament, celebrate the sport, and learn more about the opportunities it brings to our area. I encourage everyone to come along, take a selfie, and be part of the excitement as we count down to the kick-off later this year."

This tour is a collaboration between West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Saints, and local organisations to generate excitement ahead of the tournament.

Julia Chapman, Chief Executive at Northampton Saints, added: “Bringing several Women’s Rugby World Cup matches to the home of Northampton Saints later this year is fantastic for the Club and the town, and we hope it will inspire the next generation of female players.

“We already have a strong track record in championing women’s and girls’ rugby throughout our region via our partnership with Loughborough Lightning, our community programmes, and previous women’s international matches we have hosted – but we are confident that welcoming the Women’s Rugby World Cup to Northampton can create a lasting legacy of engagement with the sport.

“So, we’re delighted to welcome the official trophy to Northampton next week and look forward to seeing local people turn out to continue the countdown to the tournament with us.”