Witches of Northamptonshire return after 400 years as Kettering actors prepare spooky show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of young actors are stepping back in time to tell the story of the 1612 Northamptonshire Witch Trials.

Drama students from Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School in Kettering will bring to life the events leading up to the July 1612 witch trials which saw several local men and women tried for witchcraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading to The Masque Theatre, Kettering on Saturday September 30, 'The Witching Hour' tells the story of local witches, Joan Browne, Agnes Browne, Mary Barber, Helen Jenkinson, Arthur Bill, and 'three Wilsons' as they face potential execution for witchcraft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Witching Hour

Based on historical accounts, the play focuses on how these people came to be arrested and tried for witchcraft at the Northampton Assizes; bewitching of cattle, hexing people to change their appearance, and even ruining people's white linens.

But it is not all hocus pocus as the play takes on a light-hearted comedy interpretation of events, while staying true to real events.

The students have been rehearsing for several months, and have even filmed a trailer for the show which can be viewed on Starlight Dance's Facebook page. Some of the cast were granted permission to film the trailer on location at Stanwick Lakes, which provided the perfect backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Halloween just around the corner, this show is certain to get you in the spooky mood.

The play is family friendly, and suitable for all ages, with tickets available from www.masquekettering.co.uk.