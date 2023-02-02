Wishes and Dreams - a fundraising performance for Melanoma UK featuring talent from Northamptonshire

Standing In The Wings are delighted to be hosting Wishes & Dreams – A Fundraising Performance in aid of Melanoma UK on Saturday 13th May at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre. Melanoma UK is a charity close to our hearts and we are excited to be bringing together talent from across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire for one night only to raise awareness and funds for this incredible charity.

Featuring performers from across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, this promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment whilst raising awareness and funds for Melanoma UK.

Wishes and Dreams Poster

Melanoma UK became the official charity for Standing In The Wings in September 2022, at their inaugural concert. The charity is close to the hearts of the company due to the personal connection it has for one of the team. It was this connection that made the decision to support the charity a very easy one.

Kathryn Rose, Creative Producer, said, “When we heard of the personal link to this charity from one of our team, it was a clear choice to support them through our events. Having the opportunity to do what we love whilst raising valuable funds for a very worthy charity made complete sense to the whole team. Whilst we can’t make miracles happen, we hope that by presenting this fundraising performance, we will help by adding funds to the charity for their research and also raise awareness of the condition. We are excited to be working with new faces for this event as well as our original company members and can’t wait for our audience to join us for this special performance”.

Cast includes: Soloists from Standing In The Wings Theatre Company, Weavers Academy Music Department and The CAREL Crew.

The evening will be hosted by Jamie Tyler whose performance credits include roles for The RSC, UK and European Tours and the West End.

There will also be a charity auction with some fantastic lots from local businesses.

Tickets are £14 each and can be booked via www.standinginthewings.co.uk/wishesdreams

