Winter Wonderland Fundraising Event - Make Mind Matter

Winter Wonderland fundraising poster in aid of Northampton Mind

Following on from the incredibly successful fundraiser in July for Northamptonshire Mind, comes the festive version!

After experiencing a mental health crisis on March 20th, 2019, I’m proud to share that I’ve been sober for over six years and my mental health has never been stronger.

This journey is ongoing, and I could never have made it this far without the unwavering love and support of some incredible people around me.

Sadly, not everyone’s story has the same outcome. My younger brother Sam, who fought a long battle with both mental health challenges and addiction, lost his fight on March 29th, 2023, at the age of 30. He left behind three young boys. His death was the result of alcohol addiction, an addiction rooted in a troubled mind. Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realized. Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatized male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken. No one chooses to become an alcoholic. More support is needed to address the underlying reasons why someone turns to alcohol in the first place. For Sam and me, it was unresolved trauma and grief.

What happens next?

All of this has fueled my desire to take action. No one should ever feel like they’re not enough, and that’s why I’m hosting another fundraiser for Northamptonshire MIND.

On 15th November, 2025, from 3pm-7pm, I’ll be holding a Winter Wonderland Christmas Event at The Elgar Centre, Upton, NN5 4EN. The aim is to create a community event whilst raising awareness and support for mental health. The amazing Rock Choir Northamptonshire will be performing at 3:30pm and 4:30pm. There will be over 30 stalls featuring talented local crafters, there will be a Santa's grotto, hot food vendors and hot refreshments and cakes will be available. We also have a fantastic raffle with incredible prizes up for grabs including Northampton Saints tickets, Spa vouchers, a variety of restaurant vouchers, Rockingham Castle vouchers and more.

This event is free and open to everyone. All donations will go directly to Northamptonshire MIND, helping them continue the vital work they do in supporting mental health. This is for Sam, and for everyone else who struggles with their mental health in silence.