Wine & Cheese Tasting Evening - 18th July 2024
Join us for an evening of Wine and Cheese Tasting in our Historic Venue
Please join us along with three of our favourite Northants based food and drink producers for a great evening of wine and cheese tasting.
The Northampton Cheese Company will be joined by Stonyfield Wine and New Lodge Vineyard in a truly unique event where three of the counties top producers come together in our Iconic building.
Your ticket includes a glass of wine on arrival and all tasting wines and cheese for the evening. Each producer will talk to you on their business, the tasting notes for all you are sampling and how they produce the marvellous wines and cheeses they do.
Scan the QR Code for ticket information or visit our website www.thechurchnorthampton.com
