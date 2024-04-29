Wilby gears up for the return of WILBYFEST II: A Free Family Extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready, Wilby! On Sunday, June 30th, 2024, our beloved Wilby Playing Fields will transform into a spectacular family extravaganza as we celebrate the highly anticipated return of WILBYFEST II. From 2pm to 6pm, prepare for an unforgettable day of fun, laughter, and community spirit.

Picture this: live music from our fantastic local bands filling the air, children's laughter ringing out from the bouncy castle, and the tantalising aroma of delicious food wafting through the festival grounds. WILBYFEST II promises all this and more, with an array of activities that cater to every member of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best part? It's open to all! Thanks to the tireless efforts of our dedicated organisers and generous sponsors, everyone can join in the festivities and create lasting memories together. It's all about bringing our community together and celebrating the joy of summer.

Wilbyfest 2023

Keith Hanger, one of the driving forces behind the event, couldn't contain his enthusiasm. "We've been working round the clock to create an unforgettable experience for our Wilby family," he shared with a grin. "From the live entertainment to the mouth-watering food options, there's something for everyone!"

Speaking of food, get ready to tantalize your taste buds! The festival will feature a variety of local vendors serving up everything from classic summer favorites to unique culinary delights. And for those looking to quench their thirst, be sure to stop by the Beer and Pimm's Tent for a refreshing beverage.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Unleash your creativity at the arts and crafts area, explore the best of what our community has to offer at the local stalls, or try your luck at the tombola for a chance to win exciting prizes. And don't forget to let the little ones jump and bounce to their heart's content on the bouncy castle!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the excitement builds, we encourage everyone to RSVP to the event on Facebook and help spread the word. Hit 'Going' on the event page, invite your friends and family, and let's keep the buzz going! Together, let's make WILBYFEST II the talk of the town and show the world what an incredible, tight-knit community we have here in Wilby.

Wilbyfest 2023

So, gather your loved ones and get ready for a day filled with laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories. WILBYFEST II is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of the spirit that makes Wilby such a special place to call home.