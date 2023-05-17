WiFi Wars are delighted to bring their show to The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Sunday June 4th.

Developed in residence at the prestigious Royal Institution in London, Wi-Fi Wars is the live comedy game show where the audience all play along! They log in with their smartphone or tablet (no need to install an app beforehand, it’s all done in-browser) and compete in a range of games, puzzles and quizzes to win the show, and prizes!

The show is hosted by comedian Steve McNeil (team captain on UK TV’s hit comedy/gaming show “Dara O’Briain’s Go 8 Bit”) and the whole thing is made possible by the award-winning (and Guinness World-Record-Breaking) tech whizz, Rob Sedgebeer.

Hit gameshow comes to Northampton

There are two shows at 2pm and 4pm and both are family-friendly matinee shows, with entirely different games/quizzes at each, should people fancy coming to both! Each show lasts an hour and tickets are only £8! Please note there is now very limited availability for the 4pm show.

Suggested age range is 6+, but the games aren't just for kids, adults love them as well. They end up having as much fun as the kids.

The Guardian - "Not To Be Missed" Time Out - Critic's Choice The Times - Hot List Metro - Top Ten London Geek Nights Out