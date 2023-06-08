The gym can be intimidating, running can be boring, and workout classes can be overwhelming – the barriers to activity mean that a lot of people never get off the sofa, even if they want to. Internationally recognised indian dance choreographer wants more people to get active, so he started running her own dance classes at northampton too,where people can have fun while getting fit. Sanjeev jimmy wadhwa has moved around a lot in the last few years for his dance fitness workshops. After shifting to Northampton he started his Bollywood & Indian folk dance fitness classes for all age students.

Dance boosts our wellbeing as it improves our emotional and physical health, makes us feel less stressed and more socially connected. If your resolutions include getting healthier, exercising more and lifting your mood, dance might be for you.By dance, we don’t mean watching other people dance on TV, as much fun as this can be. We mean taking a dance class, or even better, a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Sanjeev Jimmy wadhwa , Indian folk & Bollywood dance fitness has a plethora of benefits, particularly in terms of health and wellbeing. “It uses all parts of the body and is fantastic for increasing strength, mobility, flexibility and balance,” he explains.Famous for world record of Indian folk dances bhavai , and national champion of folk dances in india sanjeev jimmy wadhwa is endorsed by England's Art council and performed as judge at many dance reality shows of international asian channels .He assures indian fitness & Bollywood fitness dancing can be enjoyed by everyone no matter what age, ability, or gender!“I teach more than 58000 students till date around the globe, from kids to teens, senior citizens .

sanjeev jimmy during workshop of indian & Bollywood dance fitness.

“The youngest is 4 and my oldest has just turned 89 !”

He also mentioned people from Northampton showing much interest in this dance fitness program, many people joined dance fitness classes instead of gym workout or running, according to them "it's more intense and they can burn more calories in an enjoyable way."

Why Indian Folk Dance For Workout ? How did I come across the conception?

The idea of teaching Indian dance fitness to people was not sudden. It took time to decide and make sure that it was a good idea. I have always been interested in dance and fitness and this is why I started thinking about it

sanjeev jimmy during workshop of indian & Bollywood dance fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Teaching Dance At Different Countries, dance forms made me understand that although there's so much variety in the fitness industry like Cardio, Zumba, etc, everything that's there is an import, nothing authentic Indian which people could plenarily relate to.

That's how I came on board with this conception of folk fitness. I came up with the concept of creating something real and from the roots of India.The conception took more than two years of research, testing and case studies before the current fitness solution came into reality.At weekly classes at Northampton on an average, you burn around 800-1200 calories in each session. I want this concept to have a scientific approach.

People should get results from this, Not just calorie burning, through this program , people have experienced an incrementation in flexibility and peacefulness of mind.my future aim is to take Folk Fitness on the world recognised platforms, and be the most trusted Indian beginning fitness brand. Our future plans will also include Folk Fitness would provide skills through trainer certifications and support them who want to make a career into the dance fitness industry.

sanjeev jimmy during workshop of indian & Bollywood dance fitness.

sanjeev jimmy during workshop of indian & Bollywood dance fitness.

sanjeev jimmy during workshop of indian & Bollywood dance fitness.