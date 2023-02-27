The Well Community Coffee Morning is held every Tuesday and Friday morning between 10 a.m. and 12 noon at Hardingstone Church. Tea, Coffee and mainly homemade cakes and bakes are available for a donation.

All monies raised go to Hardingstone Church, except when we have any special fundraising which then goes to our chosen charities of Marie Curie, Dementia UK, The Royal British Legion and Macmillan.

On Friday 3 March we are launching our month long fundraising for the Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal, with a Breakfast Raffle to win a box of breakfast foods and a Jam Jar Collection for small change. The Raffle will be drawn on Friday 31 March at 11 a.m.

Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal

Also taking place on Friday 3 March, just for the morning, will be our Jigsaw Challenge for anyone who enjoys doing jigsaws.