What's on at the Fiddlers this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub/club named Fiddlers on Wellingborough Road, Northampton having over 50 Trip Advisor reviews in 2 weeks and under new management, has got its name back out there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thriving and doing events and has opened new seating areas.

The club is going big for the Easter Bank Holiday, introducing a rodeo bull for the 19th and syringe shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub/club offers great service and has really invested in the customers, there is a DJ every weekend and regular events.

The rodeo bull will take place on 19th April, with free entry as always and free rides on the rodeo bull.