What's on at the Fiddlers this Easter

By cameron saunders
Contributor
Published 6th Apr 2025, 19:33 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
The pub/club named Fiddlers on Wellingborough Road, Northampton having over 50 Trip Advisor reviews in 2 weeks and under new management, has got its name back out there.

It is thriving and doing events and has opened new seating areas.

The club is going big for the Easter Bank Holiday, introducing a rodeo bull for the 19th and syringe shots.

The pub/club offers great service and has really invested in the customers, there is a DJ every weekend and regular events.

The rodeo bull will take place on 19th April, with free entry as always and free rides on the rodeo bull.

