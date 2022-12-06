What is HumaNN? Are you in Northampton? Are you creative? If so, come along to this illustration event!
What is HumaNN is a Northampton event that aims to aid representation in art and self acceptance within our local community. Here, you can draw yourself with a variety of supplies (it doesn’t have to be good!) however you’d like, so long as you include what makes you most unique in the drawing. If you don’t want to draw, that’s fine, we can draw you! Then, you’ll stick it onto a backdrop we’ve illustrated of Northampton to create a wonderful mosaic of our community.
All ages are welcome, all differences are welcome. Please come along! We will be at The Yard, Northampton on the 10th of December from 12pm - 4pm. The address is 62 Gold Street, Northampton, NN1 1RS.