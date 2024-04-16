What happens if we only eat wild food?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For three months, Chef Alex McAllister-Lunt lived solely of a pre-agricultural (wild food) diet, as part of a citizen science project named Wildbiome with Forager & Herbalist Mo Wilde & Professor Tim Spector. This experience changed Alex's life.

On Saturday April 20th 10am-4:30pm, Alex is joining Laura Elliott & Michael Mayhew at the Food Library's Workshop for Sustainability to share his story and the findings of this research. He will also take guests on a wild food forage and unlock a world of dining on wild food, with a cooking demo culminating in a communal dining event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura says "Our 'How to' workshops are inspired by our Food Library book collection capturing many generations of wisdom and knowledge on growing, foraging, preservation, self sufficiency, recipes and so much more. Alex is part of sharing that wisdom. Please do join us and participate in how much 'how to', 'why to', 'where to' and 'what to' there is happening".

Alex's tongue in cheek demonstration of the wild food diet

Michael says "Mo Wilde's book 'The Wilderness Cure' is her year-long diary of eating wild food and a huge inspiration for this workshop. Both for Laura and I as hosts and as the trigger for Alex participating in the Wildbiome citizen science project that we are so excited to learn more about".

Alex says the health benefits to eating wild food are proven, lowering weight, blood pressure and toxins whilst "Your appreciation for the simple delights in cuisine are amplified. Every morsel has new found depth, natural sweetness, bitter notes become more appealing, further enhancing digestion and an appetite to indulge in healthier options even when you crave the foods that in the past became your downfall to dieting".

'How To' Re-Wild Your Life with Alex McAllister-Lunt will run for two sessions this year and there are limited places still available. The first is on Saturday April 20th 10am-4:30pm(ish) at the Food Library's Workshop for Sustainability, Cecil Road, Northampton, NN26PQ. The price is £65pp including a communal meal cooked during the workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book now, purchase your ticket by visiting https://food-library.co.uk/product/rewild-your-life-ticket/ and emailing your preferred date and any allergies or dietary requirements to [email protected].

https://monicawilde.com/about/about-monica-wilde/

https://tim-spector.co.uk/

https://monicawilde.com/the-wildbiome-project-results/