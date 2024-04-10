The benefits to fishing are numerous - just being out in nature, enjoying the beauty, peace and tranquility of your surroundings can help reduce stress levels and promote a sense of calmness and wellbeing.

Whilst fishing is relaxing it also requires you to be focused - which all helps to clear your mind of concerns as you focus on your fishing. Angling also gives you some physical exercise by carrying your tackle and walking distances to your spot as well as exercising your triceps and biceps as your cast and retrieve your rod.