West Northamptonshire's 13th annual Inspirational Women awards: Nominate local heroes by February 9

The 13th annual Inspirational Women awards are back to celebrate the remarkable women driving change and making a difference across West Northamptonshire.

Organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Women’s Forum, these awards highlight the inspirational contributions of women in their workplaces and communities.

Nominations open on Thursday, 2 January, 2025, and close on Sunday, 9 February, 2025, inviting the public to honour the women who inspire them every day.

Award Categories

Business Award: Recognising women who inspire through their professional achievements, business ownership, or career mentorship.

Community Award: Celebrating individuals who uplift their communities - whether it’s a family member providing unwavering support, a neighbour leading local initiatives, a passionate campaigner, or a tireless fundraiser.

Community Special Recognition Award: this category highlights exceptional contributions to community development.

The shortlist will be announced week commencing 17 February 2025 and an awards Ceremony will be hosted at the Guildhall in Northampton on International Women’s Day, Saturday 8 March, 2025.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is Accelerate Action which underscores the importance of inspiring others to embrace women’s inclusion, empowering women to forge a more equitable and inclusive world.

Last year’s winners Anabela Yourell (Business Winner), Joyce Martin (Special Recognition), and Anne Thompson (Community Winner) have set a high bar, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication within West Northamptonshire.

Celebrate the inspiring women in your life by submitting your nomination here: www.northamptonshire-self.achieveservice.com/service/Nominate_someone_for_the_Inspirational_Woman_awards before Sunday, 9 February Together, let’s shine a spotlight on their achievements and continue building a community where every woman feels empowered and valued.