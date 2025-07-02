West Northamptonshire libraries launch the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge

This summer, children aged 4 to 11 are invited to let their imaginations bloom as the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors, launches across West Northamptonshire libraries from Saturday 5 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by The Reading Agency and delivered in partnership with local libraries, the Challenge encourages children to connect with the wonders of storytelling and nature. This year’s theme is brought to life through the vibrant illustrations of award-winning artist Dapo Adeola, transforming libraries into lush, story-filled gardens. Children can expect a summer of adventure, discovering magical creatures, colourful plants, and rich landscapes as they dive into their reading.

The challenge is simple: read six books over the summer holidays - any books, including fiction, non-fiction, e-books or audiobooks. Each completed book earns a reward sticker, and those who finish all six will receive a medal and certificate. It's a fun, free way to keep reading levels up over the summer break and promote wellbeing through creativity and outdoor inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the reading challenge, families can enjoy a range of free, nature-inspired activities in libraries throughout the summer. West Northamptonshire’s LibraryPlus service has partnered with Family Learning and Teach Outdoors to deliver exciting events such as teddy bear festivals, seed paper making, magic shows, bird and butterfly feeders, nature trails and much more. Children can also look forward to special collaborations with local country parks.

kid cartoon characters in a garden

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a brilliant way to keep young minds active and inspired throughout the school holidays. Story Garden is a wonderful theme that promotes not only literacy but also our children’s connection with nature, imagination and wellbeing. I’d encourage every family to take part - it’s free, fun and a great way to spend time together.”

Sign up for free at your local library from Saturday 5 July, or visit the Summer Reading Challenge website to get started online. For more information about local events and activities, speak to your library or visit the West Northamptonshire Council Libraries webpage.