West End hit musical Only Fools and Horses hits the Derngate stage in June

Tickets are flying out the door for the Northampton performances of Only Fools and Horses The Musical which comes to Royal & Derngate in June as part of its UK tour.

The smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical takes to the stage at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, from Monday 2 to Saturday 7 June. Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the 10-month tour travels to over 30 towns and cities across the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June.

The part of Del Boy is played by Sam Lupton (Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors), with Philip Childs as Grandad and Tom Major, making his professional theatre debut, as Rodney.

Georgina Hagan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Heathers The Musical) reprises her role as Raquel, Craig Berry (The Bodyguard, Mamna Mia!) returns to his role as Boycie and Nicola Munns (Spring Awakening, Don Giovanni) steps back into the high heels of his long-suffering wife Marlene. Nicola also plays the role of Cassandra.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical

They are joined by their original West End co-stars Lee VG as Trigger, Bradley John as Denzil; Darryl Paul as Mike/Tony Driscoll/Cripps and Rhys Owen, Christopher Arkeston and Andrew Bryant (who is also the Resident Director). The company is completed by Peter Watts, Gloria Acquaah-Harrison. Kieran Andrew, Katie Paine, Amanda Coutts and Oscar Dobbins.

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger (Fawlty Towers – The Play), and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!

Sam Lupton as Del Boy and Tom Major as Rodney. Photo by Johan Persson

Tickets for the performances at Royal & Derngate can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or by visiting the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk/only-fools-and-horses. The show, which runs from Monday 2 to Saturday 7 June, is proving very popular, with only limited tickets available for some performances. Best availability is on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 June.