Wendi Peters to join the cast of Sister Act tour

The producers of the award-winning production of Sister Act The Musical are delighted to announce that stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play ‘Mother Superior’ in the UK and Ireland tour, from the end of May at the Buxton Opera House. The tour comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 June.

Wendi Peters said, “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

Having recently been seen on stage in Northampton as the Wicked Queen in Royal & Derngate’s pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Wendi Peters is best known for her role as the iconic Cilla Battersby Brown in ITV’s Coronation Street, as well as series regular Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather. Alongside her screen work, her many stage credits include Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the National Tour of John Cleese’s Bang Bang, Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre, and national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

Wendi Peters as Mother Superior in Sister Act

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, and Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Kate Powell, Elliot Gooch, Michalis Antoniou, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Harvey Ebbage, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Sheri Lineham, Corrine Priest and Samuel John-Humphreys.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Sister Act features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Sister Act is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin, Front Row Productions, Evolution Productions, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Robbie Wilson and Curve.