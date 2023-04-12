Welcome to Miami - watch the Miami Grand Prix on a Rooftop at Silverstone
The highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix is just around the corner, and Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone have announced that it will be hosting a viewing party for the event on the bank holiday weekend of May 7th. This thrilling event promises to be a highlight on the motorsport calendar, with top Formula One drivers from around the world competing on the exciting street circuit in Miami.
Those who purchase a £49 ticket to the event will have access to a range of exclusive amenities and services designed to enhance their stay, including testing their metal as an F1 driver using start-of-the-art F1 racecar simulators.
The event will be taking place on the Rooftop Bar at the hotel, which features enormous screens, panoramic views of the Silverstone track, and a bar stocked with high quality drinks.
For motorsport fanatics, Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone's viewing party for the Miami Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience for racing fans. You can see a new King of England crowned on the 6th, and then a new King of Miami crowned on the 7th.